October 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of October.

NAMES

Well-known Kazakhstani writer and journalist Kemel TOKAYEV (1923-1986) was born in Taldykorgan region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Tokayev worked at numerous newspapers and published many novels and stories. He was honored with a lot of literary prizes organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kazakh SSR and the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. He also participated in the Great Patriotic War and received the Order of the Great Patriotic War of the 2nd degree.





Kazakh director and honored artist of the Kazakh SSR Abdulla KARSAKBAYEV (1926-1983) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. For many years Mr. Karsakbayev worked as a director at Kazakhfilm Film Studio and greatly contributed to the creation of cinematographic masterpieces produced in the Kazakh SSR, including one of the best children’s movies titled «Menya zovut Kozha» (My name is Kozha).





Kazakh basketball player, the first ethnic Kazakh to become an Olympic champion, winner of 1972 Summer Olympic Games, bronze medalist of 1976 Olympic Games, and Master of Sports of the USSR Alzhan ZHARMUKHAMEDOV was born in 1944 in South Kazakhstan region. After his successful run in sports, Mr. Zharmukhamedov switched to coaching career. He continues to coach little basketball players up to these days.





Kazakh actor, theatrical director, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Theatrical Figures’ Union of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tungyshbai ZHAMANKULOV was born in 1948 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Institute of Arts in 1973. Afterwards he joined the troupe of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater and played numerous roles there. From 1993 till 2001 he was the director of the theater.





Artist, full-fledged member of Kyrgyzstan Arts Academy (1998), full-fledged member of the Kazakhstan Arts Academy, honored member of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts (2001); member of Masaryk Academy of Arts (Prague, the Czech Republic, 2002) Yerbolat TOLEPBAI was born in 1955 in South Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. Mr. Tolepbai participated in many international exhibitions in 38 countries of the world, namely Russia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, France, and more. His personal exhibitions were organized in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, France, the UK and many other countries.





Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat KOIBAKOV was born in 1963 in Zhambyl region. He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020. Prior to that he was the chief of general staff-first deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



