October 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of October.

NAMES

Well-known Kazakhstani writer and journalistwas born in 1923 in Taldykorgan region and passed away in 1986. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career Mr. Tokayev worked at numerous newspapers and published many novels and stories. He was honored with a lot of literary prizes hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kazakh SSR and the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. He also participated in the Great Patriotic War and received the Order of the Great Patriotic War of the 2degree.

Kazakh director, honored artist of the Kazakh SSRwas born in 1926 in Almaty region and passed away in 1983. He was a graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. For many year Mr. Karsakbayev worked as a director at Kazakhfilm Studio and greatly contributed to the creation of cinematographic masterpieces produced in the Kazakh SSR.

Kazakh basketball player, the first ethnic Kazakh to become an Olympic champion, winner of 1972 Summer Olympic Games, bronze medalist of 1976 Olympic Games, and Master of Sports of the USSRwas born in 1944 in South Kazakhstan region. After his successful sports career, Mr. Zharmukhamedov switched to coaching. He continues to coach little basketball players up to this days.

Kazakh actor, theatrical director, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Theatrical Figures’ Union of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1948 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Institute of Arts in 1973. Afterwards he joined the troupe of the Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theater. From 1993 till 2001 he was the director of the theater.

Rector of the Dulatov Kostanay Engineering and Economics Universitywas born in 1949 in the city of Kostanay. He is a graduate of the Kostanay Agricultural Institute. In 1992, he became the rector of that institute. He took up his recent post in 2011.

Artist, full-fledged member of Kyrgyzstan Arts Academy (1998), full-fledged member of the Kazakhstan Arts Academy, honored member of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts (2001); member of Masaryk Academy of Arts (Prague, the Czech Republic, 2002)was born in 1955 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogic Institute. Mr. Tolepbai participated in many international exhibitions in 38 countries of the world, including Russia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, France, and more. His personal exhibitions were held in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, France, the UK and so on.

Chief of general staff-first deputy Commander in Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1963 in Zhambyl region. He was appointed to his recent post in 2017.