Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 October 2022, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 2.

    EVENTS

    1982– The Tlendiyev Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra is founded in Kazakhstan.

    1991 – First Kazakh astronaut, people’s hero Tokhtar Aubakirov departs into space on the Souyz TM-13 space aircraft and returns back to Earth after 7 days 22 hours and 13 minutes spending onboard the MIR orbital station.

    1992 - The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research opens its doors.

    2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the Council of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) through open voting.

    2013 – The Kazakhstan Film Academy opens in Almaty city.

    2013 – The first professional Theatre of Deaf Actors D'arts opens in Astana.

    2016 – An official ceremony of establishment of the Mexico-Kazakhstan friendship parliamentary group takes place at the General Congress of the United Mexican States on the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy.

    2019 – The archeological artifacts presumably dated back to the Golden Horde era are unearthed in Ualikhanovsk district, North Kazakhstan region.

    2020 – The Club of young experts opens at the Senate of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region