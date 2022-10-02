October 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 2.

EVENTS

1982– The Tlendiyev Academic Folklore and Ethnographic Orchestra is founded in Kazakhstan.

1991 – First Kazakh astronaut, people’s hero Tokhtar Aubakirov departs into space on the Souyz TM-13 space aircraft and returns back to Earth after 7 days 22 hours and 13 minutes spending onboard the MIR orbital station.

1992 - The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research opens its doors.

2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the Council of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) through open voting.

2013 – The Kazakhstan Film Academy opens in Almaty city.

2013 – The first professional Theatre of Deaf Actors D'arts opens in Astana.

2016 – An official ceremony of establishment of the Mexico-Kazakhstan friendship parliamentary group takes place at the General Congress of the United Mexican States on the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy.

2019 – The archeological artifacts presumably dated back to the Golden Horde era are unearthed in Ualikhanovsk district, North Kazakhstan region.

2020 – The Club of young experts opens at the Senate of Kazakhstan.