    October 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 October 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 2nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 2.

    DATES

    The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2 which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was a pioneer of the philosophy of ahimsa (non-violence).

    The International Day of Social Educators is held on October 2. The holiday was adopted in May 2009 at the Copenhagen Conference of Social Educators.

    EVENTS

    1982 – The N.Tlendiyev Academic Folklore Ethnographic Orchestra is set up.

    1991 – First astronaut of Kazakhstan, people’s hero Tokhtar Aubakirov travels into space aboard of the Soyuz TM-13 spacecraft. His travel lasted for 7 days 22 hours and 13 minutes.

    1992 – The Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics, and Strategic Research opens.

    2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the Council of International Organization for Standardization by open vote.

    2013 – The official opening of the Film Academy of Kazakhstan is held in Almaty city.

    2013 – The first professional theatre of deaf actors D'arts is opened in Astana city.

    2016 – The official ceremony of establishing the Mexico-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Group of Friendship takes place at the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico at the General Congress of the United Mexican States.

    2020 – The Club of Young Experts of the Kazakh Senate is set up.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

