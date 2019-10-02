Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 2.

1991 Tokhtar Aubakirov makes history by becoming the first Kazakhstani cosmonaut in space. Aubakirov blasts off in Soyuz TM-13 from Baikonur cosmodrome and spends eight days in space.

2009 – Kazakhstan is elected into the ISO Council. Kazakhstan’s candidacy is put forward by the U.S., Japan, Israel, Austria, Poland, SAR and other countries.

2015 – At the 44th International IGIP (International Society for Engineering Pedagogy) Conference held in Florence, Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galym Mutanov receives the IGIC Seniour Member award. Presenting the award, President of IGIP, professor Michael Auer points out an exceptional role and outstanding achievements of Galym Mutanov in the field of global engineering education and pedagogy.

2016 – On the initiative of Kazakhstan Embassy in Mexico, an official ceremony of establishment of the Mexico-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group is held at the Congress of the United Mexican States.

