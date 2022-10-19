October 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of October.

Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev (1924-1988) –Kazakh officer who first raised the Soviet flag over at the Reichstag building in Berlin, People's Hero.





Toregeldy Sharmanov (1930) - President of Kazakhstan’s Nutrition Academy, scholar, hygienist, nutrition expert, founder of the national nutrition school, PhD, Professor, academician of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.





Yessetzhan Kossubayev (1955) – Chairman of the Board of the State Centre for National Cinema Support.





Rakhimzhan Otarbayev (1956-2018) – Prominent writer, playwright, professor, academician of the Chingiz Aitmatov International Public Academy.





Bibinor Tenelbayeva (1977) – Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform International News Agency of the President’s TV & Radio Complex.





Bakytbek Tashenev (1977) – Chairman of the Committee for State Property and Privatization of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.





Berik Bekenov (1980) – Chairman of the Board of JSC QazIndustry.





Askar Zhambakin (1985) – Vice Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.



