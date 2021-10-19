October 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of October.

NAMES

Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev (1924-1988) – Kazakh officer who first planted the Soviet flag over the Reichstag, People’s Hero.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Frunze Infantry School.

Koshkarbayev was a commander of the 150th squad of the Idritsk Rifle Division of the 1st Belarussian front, took part in the liberation of Poland and Germany. In April 1945 he stormed and planted the Soviet Flag over the Reichstag together with Grigory Bulatov.

After the capitalization of Fascist Germany he served in the areas of the Elbe River occupied by the Soviet Forces.

Between 1947 and 1967 he was an instructor of the Akmola Regional Executive Committee, chief inspector of the General Resettlement Department of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR.

Toregeldy Sharmanov (1930) – President of the Kazakhstan Nutrition Academy, scholar, hygienist-nutrition expert, founder the Kazakhstani nutrition school, PhD, Professor, academician of the National Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

The Karaganda region native graduated from the Karaganda Medical Institute, postgraduate studies at the Karaganda Medical Institute.













Yesetzhan Kosubayev (1955) – Chairman of the Board of the State Center for the Support of National Film.

Born in Alma-Ata city, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

From 2002 to 2004 he headed the press service of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

In 2004 he headed the public and press relations division at the internal policy department of the Administration of the Kazakh President. Between 2004 and 2066 he served as the Minister of Culture, Information, and Sport of Kazakhstan. In 2007 he joined the Atameken Union Board as a member.

He took up his recent post in November 2020.

Rakhimzhan Otarbayev (1956-2018) – prominent writer-playwright, professor, academician of the Chinghiz Aimatov International Public Academy, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute.

Throughout his professional career Otarbayev worked for a number of newspapers.

In 1994 and 1996 he was the Attaché of the Kazakh Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2005 and 2009 he was Head of Sector at the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Between 2009 and 2010 he served as General Director of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

Otarbayev is the author of a number of works. Some of his works were translated and published in Turkish, Arabic, and English languages. His plays were staged at theaters of foreign countries.

Murat Urumkhanov (1963) – Head of the 5th Department of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Karaganda School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2020.









Bibinor TANELBAYEVA - Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board - Editor-in-Chief of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC was born in 1977 in Arkalyk. She is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National State University. In 1994, she took up her first job at 31 TV channel Television and Radio Company as a correspondent. Since 1994 through 2005, she worked as a journalist of TV news programs, chief editor of «Dobroye utro» morning TV show, TV host and editor of daily news program «Sluzhba novostei», journalist and editor at «Informbyuro» TV show, journalist and host of Radio 31 news service, and editor-in-chief of Radio 31 news service. Since 2005 through 2008, she was the director of news service of «Yuzhnaya stolitsa» TV company (Almaty TV channel). Since 2008 through 2010, she worked for BusinessResource LLP as an editor-in-chief of profinance.kz financial portal and editor of daily news program «Delovyie novosti». From 2010 through 2014, she led Kapital.kz project at Kapital Publishing House. Since 2015 through 2016, she worked as a chief-editor of Liter.kz of Liter-Aikyn LLP. On October 3, 2016, she was named the Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform International News Agency LLP. On January 20, 2020 she was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board - Editor-in-Chief of Kazinform International News Agency JSC.

Berik Bekenov (1980) – Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Center of Industry and Export QazIndustry.

Born in Yereimentau city, Akmola region, he graduated from the Seifullin Kazakh Agrarian University, Almaty Economics and Statistics Academy.

Between 2012 and 2017 he worked as Director of the Department of Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Industrial Development of Kazakhstan. In 2017 and 2018 he was Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstani Institute of Industrial Development. From 2018 to 2020 he was Deputy Head of the Analysis and Planning Center of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

He took up his recent post in February 2020.

Askar Zhambakin (1985) – Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communication, Manchester University.

He was appointed to his recent post in November 2020.



