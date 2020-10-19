Go to the main site
    October 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 October 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of October.

    NAMES

    Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev (1924-1988) is the Kazakh officer, the first one to fly the Victory Flag upon the Reichstag.

    Born in Akmola region is the graduate of the Frunze infantry school.

    Toregeldy Sharmanov (1930) is the president of the Kazakh Nutrition Academy.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda Medical Institute, postgraduate training program at the Karaganda Medical Institute.

    Rakhimzhan Otarbayev (1956-2018) is the famous writer, playwright.

    Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute.

    Some of his works were published in Turkish, Arabic, English languages.

    Murat Urumkhanov (1963) is the head of the 5th department of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

    Has been acting since September 2020.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
