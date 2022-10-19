19 October 2022, 07:00

October 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 19.

Rescuers Day was introduced in Kazakhstan as per the Presidential decree dated October 19, 1995.





EVENTS

1928 – Zhezkazgan Mining and Metallurgical Plant (JSC Zhezkazgantsvetmet) is established in Karsakpay village of Karaganda region. In 1997, Kazakhmys Corporation is established on the ground of JSC Zhezkazgantsvetmet.

1989 – The last 221st nuclear underground explosion is conducted at the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site located in the northeast of Kazakhstan, on the border of Pavlodar, Karaganda and former Semipalatinsk regions. The first nuclear test was conducted here on August 29, 1949. Throughout 40 years of its functioning, the nuclear testing site saw 456 atmospheric, ground-level and underground nuclear explosions.

2005 – JSC Kazpost and Postal Office of Estonia jointly issue new postage stamps ‘Hunting Dogs’ depicting Kazakh national dog breed tazy and Estonian hound.

2012 – Kazakhstan launches first 24/ TV channel – 24KZ – under the national programme of domestic digital TV development.

2012 – The Islamic Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ISESCO) announces awarding 2012 ISESCO Prize in Science and Technology to Dr. Begen Yessimov, professor of the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State University. The prize is awarded to the scholars and scientists of the ISESCO member states for their outstanding innovative and research contribution to biology, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics and research technologies.

2015 – Kazakhstan is granted an official status at the OECD Development Assistance Committee.

2015 - Kazakhstan Association for Modern (Elite) Education (KazSEE) joins the FEANI at the session of its General Assembly in Lisbon.

2016 – Kazakhstan obtains the observer status under the WTO Government Procurement Agreement.

2019 – An obelisk in memory of 17 Kazakhstani soldiers killed in Pshihavr gorge of Tajikistan’s Darwaz district, is unveiled in Tajikistan. On April 7, 1995, Kazakhstan’s 7th composite company was attacked by opposition gangs. In an unequal battle, the Kazakh forces lost 17 soldiers, and 33 were wounded.