    October 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 October 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 19.

    EVENTS

    1928 – The Zhezkazgan mining and metallurgical integrated plant is established in Karaganda region.

    1989 – The last 221st nuclear underground explosion is conducted at the testing range in Semipalatinsk. The first one was conducted on August 29, 1949.

    2005 – KazPost JSC and Postal Office of Estonia jointly release new postage stamps themed ‘Hunting dogs’ to strengthen cultural ties.

    2010 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan puts into circulation commemorative silver coins and a commemorative golden coin dated to the 7th Winter Asian Games in 2011.

    2012- The first 24/7 news channel 24KZ is launched in Kazakhstan. It is created within the framework of the national program of digital television development.

    2012 – Professor of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University doctor Begen Yessimov is awarded the ISESCO award for science and technology in 2012.

    2015 – The Republic of Kazakhstan is granted the official status at the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD.

    2015 – Kazakhstan Association for Modern (Elite) Education (KazSEE) joins the FEANI at the session of its General Assembly in Lisabon.

    2016 – An 11m monument honoring Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev is officially unveiled in Astana (now Nur-Sultan). It is designed by well-known sculptor Askar Nartov.

    2016 – The Republic of Kazakhstan is granted the observer status under the WTO’s Government Procurement Agreement.

    2017 – The book about First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘The Lifeline’ is translated into Azerbaijani.

    2019 – An obelisk in memory of 17 soldiers of Kazakhstani battalion is unveiled in Tajikistan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

