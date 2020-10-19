October 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 19.

EVENTS

1989 – The last (221st) nuclear underground explosion is conducted at testing range in Semipalatinsk the first one was conducted on August 29, 1949.

2005 – KazPost and Postal Office of Estonia jointly released new postage stamps themed Hunting dogs.

2010 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation commemorative silver coins and a commemorative golden coin dated to the 7th Winter Asian Games in 2011.

2012- The 1st news channel broadcasting all around the clock, 24KZ, is launched in Kazakhstan.

2012 – ISESCO announces awarding Kazakh professor of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, doctor Begen Yessimov the ISESCO award for science and technology in 2012.

2015 – Kazakhstan is granted an official status at the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD.

2015 – KazSEE joins the FEANI.

2016 – A monument honoring Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev is officially unveiled in Astana.

2017 – The book about Nursultan Nazarbayev The Lifeline is translated into Azerbaijanian.

2019 – An obelisk in memory of 17 soldiers of Kazakhstani battalion opens in Tajikistan.



