    October 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 19.

    EVENTS

    1928 - Zhezkazgan mining-and-metallurgical integrated works is founded in Karaganda region.

    1989 - The last (221st) nuclear underground explosion was conducted at the Semipalatinsk testing site. The first explosion was conducted on august 29, 1949.

    2005 - KazPost JSC jointly with Estonian Embassy releases new postage stamps themed Hunting Dogs to strengthen cultural ties.

    2010 - Kazakhstan's National Bank puts into circulation anniversary silver coins and a gold coin dated to the 7th Winter Asian Games 2011.

    2012 – Kazakhstan launches 24KZ - the first round-the-clock news channel.

    2016 - A monument honoring Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev officially unveiled in Astana. Its author is a well-known sculptor Askar Nartov.

    2017 - The book about Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Road of Life» is translated into Azerbaijanian language.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

