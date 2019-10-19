October 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 19th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 19.

EVENTS

1928 - Zhezkazgan mining-and-metallurgical integrated works is founded in Karaganda region.

1989 - The last (221st) nuclear underground explosion was conducted at the Semipalatinsk testing site. The first explosion was conducted on august 29, 1949.

2005 - KazPost JSC jointly with Estonian Embassy releases new postage stamps themed Hunting Dogs to strengthen cultural ties.

2010 - Kazakhstan's National Bank puts into circulation anniversary silver coins and a gold coin dated to the 7th Winter Asian Games 2011.

2012 – Kazakhstan launches 24KZ - the first round-the-clock news channel.

2016 - A monument honoring Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev officially unveiled in Astana. Its author is a well-known sculptor Askar Nartov.

2017 - The book about Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev «The Road of Life» is translated into Azerbaijanian language.