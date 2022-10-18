Go to the main site
    October 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 October 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of October.

    NAMES

    Raushan Zhantasova (1971) is the 1st deputy director of the legislation and legal information institute of the Kazakh Justice Ministry.

    Born in Kokchetav region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been appointed to the post in March 2019.


    Arman Shitenov (1972) is the Military Prosecutor of Eastern region.

    Born in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been acting since June 2018.


    Nazgul Sagindikova (1978) is the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Has been serving since June 2022.


    Nataliya Dementiyeva (1980) is the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, member of the national kurultai under the Kazakh President.

    Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kazakh State University.

    Has been working since 2022.


    Galym Kurman (1981) is the CEO at the Civil initiatives support centre.

    Born in Turkistan region is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, International Humanities and Technical University.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

