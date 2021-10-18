Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 18. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of October.

NAMES

Military Prosecutor of Eastern region Arman SHITENOV was born in 1972 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. Throughout his career he worked exclusively in public and military prosecution. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2018.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and member of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security Nataliya DEMENTIYEVA was born in 1980 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Valikhanov Kokshetau State University and the Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University. She used to worked in educational sphere before joining the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Chairman of the court №2 in Kostanay city Zhasulan KABYSH was born in 1981 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He took up his recent post in June 2021.
