Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 18. Today's Birthdays

    18 October 2020, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of October.

    NAMES

    Yelzhan Birtanov (1971) is Kazakhstani state figure, Doctor of Medicine, MBA.

    Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, University of Arizona, Tucson, Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, Charité University Clinic, Berlin, Turan University, Duke University, Fuqua School of Business, the US, Global Executive MBA.

    Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan (2015-2017), Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan (2017-2020).

    Arman Shitenov (1972) is the Military Prosecutor of Eastern region.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been acting since June 2018.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Today's Birthdays
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    4 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    5 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region