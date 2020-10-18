Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 18. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 October 2020, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of October.

NAMES

Yelzhan Birtanov (1971) is Kazakhstani state figure, Doctor of Medicine, MBA.

Born in Dzhambul is the graduate of the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute, University of Arizona, Tucson, Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education, Charité University Clinic, Berlin, Turan University, Duke University, Fuqua School of Business, the US, Global Executive MBA.

Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan (2015-2017), Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan (2017-2020).

Arman Shitenov (1972) is the Military Prosecutor of Eastern region.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since June 2018.


