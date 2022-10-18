18 October 2022, 07:00

October 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 18.

DATES

The Day of Spiritual Accord in Kazakhstan is proclaimed in October 1992, during the 1st session of the World Congress of Spiritual Accord held in Kazakhstan.

EVENTS

1939 – Ulytau district of Karaganda region is established. The settlement of Ulytau is named its administrative center.

1992 – Almaty hosts the I World Congress of Spiritual Accord with the participation of representatives of world religious confessions, well-known spiritual leaders from the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, India, CIS member states.

1994 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev participates in a high-level meeting of the Leaders of Turkic-Speaking States in Istanbul. The participants of the meeting adopt the Istanbul Declaration.

2011 – The Park named after famous Kazakh composer and dombra player Dana Nurpeissova is unveiled in the Turkish city of Ankara.

2013 – A capsule is laid to mark the start of construction of a wind farm with the capacity of 45 MW in Yereimentau town of Akmola region.

2015 – Kazakhstan Embassy in Israel together with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund plant trees in the grove named after Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2016 –Almaty Open international chess tournament bringing together 107 chess players from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Georgia, and Belgium finishes in Almaty. Pyotr Kostenko from Kostanay wins a gold medal of the event and receives KZT450,000 cash prize.

2017 – Rukhani Janghyru program is presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2017 – The Government of the Sultanate of Oman makes a decision to simplify the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

2018 – Reconstruction of Sultan Beibars Mosque begins in Cairo. The Government of Kazakhstan allocates $4.5 million for this purpose. The total cost of the reconstruction works is estimated at $12 million.

2019 – Solemn events dedicated to the 325th anniversary of prominent Kazakh public figure Balpyk Bi are held in Almaty region.

2021 – Honorary Consulate of the Slovak Republic opens in Ust Kamenogorsk.