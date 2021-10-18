October 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 18.

EVENTS

1939 – Ulytau district of Karaganda region is founded. The settlement of Ulytau is considered its administrative center.

1992 – Almaty hosts the I World Congress of Spiritual Consent with participation of representatives of world religious confessions, famous spiritual leaders from the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, India, CIS member states.

1994 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the high-level meeting of Heads of Turkic-Speaking States in Istanbul. The participants of the meeting adopt the Istanbul Declaration.

1997 – 8th of March Street in Almaty city is given the name of Kazakhstani composer Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2010 – A mausoleum in memory of Kablisa zhyrau is unveiled on his grave in Iliyiski district.

2011 – The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan puts into circulation commemorative coins ‘Aitys’ of the Rituals, National Games of Kazakhstan series.

2011 – The Park named after Kazakh composer and dombra player Dana Nurpeissova is unveiled in the Turkish city of Ankara. It is the first park named after great Nurpeissova which has ever been opened abroad.

2013 – The ancient Tortkul Caravan-Sarai situated in the western part of the regional center is restored in Taraz city.

2013 – A capsule is laid to mark the start of the implementation of the project on construction of a wind farm with the capacity of 45 MW in Akmola region.

2015 – The Kazakh Embassy in Israel together with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund plant trees in the grove named after Nursultan Nazarbayev. Nazarbayev is the only foreign leader who has a grove named after him in the forest named after the President of Israel.

2016 – The international tournament Almaty Open bringing together 107 chess players from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Georgia, and Belgium wraps up in Almaty. Kostanay-based chess player Pyotr Kostenko wins the gold medals and 450,000 KZT prize at the tournament.

2017 – Rukhani Janghyru program is presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2017 – The Government of the Sultanate of Oman makes a decision to simplify the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

2018 – Reconstruction of Sultan Beibars Mosque begins in Cairo. The Government of Kazakhstan allots $4.5 million to this end. The total sum of the reconstruction is $12 million.

2019 – Solemn events dated to the 325th anniversary of prominent Kazakh public figure Balpyk bi are held in Almaty region.

2020 – A new nomination named after veteran of Kazakhstani journalism Sherkhan Murtaza is added to the «Urker» National Awards.