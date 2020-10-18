October 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 18.

EVENTS

1992 – The I World Congress of Spiritual Consent with participation of representatives of world religious confessions, famous spiritual leaders from the US, Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, India, CIS states opens in Almaty.

1994 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the high-level meeting of Heads of Turksic-speaking Counties in Istanbul.

2011 – Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation commemorative coins Aitys of the Rituals, National Games of Kazakhstan series.

2011 – The Dana Nurpeissova Park unveils in Ankara. It is the first park named after great kyuishi Dina opened abroad.

2013 – The ancient Tortkul Caravan-Sarai is restored in Taraz.

2015 – Trees are planted at the grove named after Nursultan Nazarbayev by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Israel jointly with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund.

2016 – The international tournament Almaty Open bringing together 107 chess players ends in the country’s largest megacity.

2017 – Rukhani Janghyru program is presented at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2018 – Reconstruction of Sultan Beibars Mosque starts in Cairo.