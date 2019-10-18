Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 18th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 18.

EVENTS

1992 – The I World Congress of Spiritual Accord opens in Almaty. It brings together reps of the world religious confessions, well-known spiritual leaders from the US, Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, India, CIS countries.

1994 – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the high-level meeting of the Heads of Turkic-Speaking Countries in Istanbul.

2011 – Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation commemorative coins of the Customs, national games of Kazakhstan series.

2011 – Ankara unveils the Dina Nurpeissova Park. Dina Nurpeissova is the great Kazakh dombra player. It is the first park named after the great kyui player abroad.

2013 – Taraz restores the ancient caravanserai Tortkul situated in the city’s west.

2016 – 107 chess players from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Georgia and Belgium convene in in the country’s largest city for Almaty Open 2016.

2017 – Rukhani Janghyru presentation takes place at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2017 –Sultanate of Oman decides to ease visa restrictions for Kazakhstan.

2018 –Reconstruction of the Sultan Baybars Mosque starts in Cairo.

