October 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of October.

NAMES

Gumar Dyussembayev (1956) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Academy of Labour and Social Relations.

He took up his current post in June 2017.

Tolkyn Zabirova (1970) – Kazakh pop and opera singer.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

Yerlan Kiyassov (1973) – Chairman of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, gained his master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh national University.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.



