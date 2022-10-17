Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 October 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of October.

    NAMES

    Gumar Dyussembayev (1956) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Academy of Labour and Social Relations.

    He took up his current post in June 2017.

    Tolkyn Zabirova (1970) – Kazakh pop and opera singer.

    Born in East Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

    Yerlan Kiyassov (1973) – Chairman of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, gained his master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh national University.

    He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 7. Today's Birthdays
    November 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital