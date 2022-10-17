17 October 2022, 08:00
October 17. Today's Birthdays
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of October.
NAMES
Gumar Dyussembayev (1956) – Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Finance and Budget.
Born in West Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Academy of Labour and Social Relations.
He took up his current post in June 2017.
Tolkyn Zabirova (1970) – Kazakh pop and opera singer.
Born in East Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.
Yerlan Kiyassov (1973) – Chairman of the Board of the National Center for Expertise of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
Born in Almaty city, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, gained his master’s degree from the Al-Farabi Kazakh national University.
He was appointed to his current post in August 2022.
Read also
News Partner
Popular