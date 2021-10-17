Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 17. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of October.

NAMES

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Finance and Budget Committee Gumar DUISSEMBAYEV was born in 1956 in West Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agriculture Institute and the Labor and Special Relations Academy. Prior to joining the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in June 2017, he was the first deputy governor of Atyrau region.

Kazakhstani pop and opera singer Tolkyn ZABIROVA was born in 1970 in East Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. She has been working as a tutor at the Conservatory since 1995. She is a laureate of many Kazakhstani and international singing competitions.

Vice Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan KIYASSOV was born in 1973 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, the Central Asian University, and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He dedicated his career to working in healthcare sector and was appointed to his recent post in September 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of «Kazakhstan Housing Company» JSC Dulat ZHARLYKAPOV was born in 1989. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanities and Law University, the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Satbayev Kazakh National Research Technical University, and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He took up the post in January 2021. Prior to that he served as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of «Kazakhstan Mortgage Company» Mortgage Organization» JSC.
