Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 October 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 17.

    DATES

    The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is celebrated each year on October 17 throughout the world, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 and first celebrated on October 17, 1993.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The statue to Zhankoshe batyr (hero) is installed in Kazalinsk district, Kyzylorda region.

    1992 – The Holy See and Kazakhstan officially establish diplomatic relations, with Kazakhstan becoming the first CIS country to establish relations with Vatican.

    2011 - The statue to the people’s hero, laureate of the Kazakhstani State Award, conductor Nurgisa Tlendiyev is unveiled in Almaty city.

    2012 – Upon the recommendation of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Education of France awards University of International Relations and World Languages’ French teacher Maria Karmysova the Order of Academic Palms

    2016 – The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in the city of Maribor, Slovenia.

    2017 – At the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan of the UNESCO Headquarters, the book exhibition with the book in Latin published in 1929-40 separately on display takes place.

    2018 – The Global Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum places Kazakhstan at the 1st line according to energy accessibility in the infrastructure pillar.

    2021 – The monument of Kazhymukan Munaitpassov is unveiled in front of the Zhas Batyr sports complex in the Kazakh capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital