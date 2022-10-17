17 October 2022, 07:00

October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 17.

DATES

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is celebrated each year on October 17 throughout the world, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1992 and first celebrated on October 17, 1993.

EVENTS

1992 – The statue to Zhankoshe batyr (hero) is installed in Kazalinsk district, Kyzylorda region.

1992 – The Holy See and Kazakhstan officially establish diplomatic relations, with Kazakhstan becoming the first CIS country to establish relations with Vatican.

2011 - The statue to the people’s hero, laureate of the Kazakhstani State Award, conductor Nurgisa Tlendiyev is unveiled in Almaty city.

2012 – Upon the recommendation of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Education of France awards University of International Relations and World Languages’ French teacher Maria Karmysova the Order of Academic Palms

2016 – The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in the city of Maribor, Slovenia.

2017 – At the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan of the UNESCO Headquarters, the book exhibition with the book in Latin published in 1929-40 separately on display takes place.

2018 – The Global Competitiveness Report by the World Economic Forum places Kazakhstan at the 1st line according to energy accessibility in the infrastructure pillar.

2021 – The monument of Kazhymukan Munaitpassov is unveiled in front of the Zhas Batyr sports complex in the Kazakh capital.