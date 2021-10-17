October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 17.

EVENTS

1992 – A monument to Zhankoshe batyr is installed in Kazalinsk district of Kyzylorda region. Zhankozha batyr is the hero of the national liberation movement of the Kazakh people in 18-19th centuries.

1992 – The Holy See and the Republic of Kazakhstan officially establish diplomatic relations, making Kazakhstan the first CIS country to establish official relations with Vatican.

2011 – A monument to the people’s hero, laureate of the Kazakhstani State Award, conductor Nurgisa Tlendiyev is unveiled in Almaty city. The 9m tall bronze monument is designed by architect Kazbek Zharylgapov.

2012 – Upon the recommendation of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Education of France awards French teacher Maria Karmysova of the University of International Relations and World Languages’ with the Order of Academic Palms. Karmysova is awarded for her personal contribution to the popularization of the French language in Kazakhstan.

2016 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens doors in the city of Maribor, Slovenia.

2017 – Abylai khan’s Residence based in Petropavlovsk is included into the Sacred Map of Kazakhstan.

2019 – A book exhibition showcasing the books in Latin published in 1929-40s is held at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the UNESCO Headquarters.

2018 – Kazakhstan is ranked first in terms of energy accessibility in the world by the Global Competitiveness Report of the World Economic Forum.

2019 – Students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Aktobe city Assan Kozhin and Nurdaulet Taumergenov develop the BlindHelper walking stick for blind and visually impaired people with its own navigation system.