    October 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 17th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 17.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The Holy See and Kazakhstan officially establish diplomatic relations. Kazakhstan is the first among CIS states to establish official relations with Vatican. In 1998, Kazakhstan and Vatican sign an agreement on mutual cooperation.

    2016 - Opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place in the city of Maribor (Slovenia).

    2017 - The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan opens a book exhibition «A road to future - Rukhani Janghyru» at the UNESCO Headquarters. One of the highlights are the books written in Latin characters published in 1929-1940.

    2018 - The Global Competitiveness Rating of the World Economic Forum in the Infrastructure category named Kazakhstan the leader in energy supply availability.

