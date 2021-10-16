Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 16. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 October 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of October.

Bayandali Alimzhanov (1954) – poet, writer, playwright, satirist, storyteller, akyn, director, screenwriter, cinema actor and TV host, and the only manaschi – performer of the Kyrgyz Manas epic poem in Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Stepnyak, Kokchetav region, he graduated from the Philological faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, he worked as a scientific worker at the S.Mukanov Museum, correspondent of Leninshil zhas newspaper, literary editor of the departments of Kitap zharshysy, Kazakh adebieti newspapers, editor of documentay films at Kazakhfilm film studio, literary editor of the departments of Baldyrgan, Zhuldyz magazines, correspondent of the regional newspaper Kokshetau pravdasy, and so on.

He wrote and directed a number of films shot at the Kazakhfilm studio.

Baurzhan Dosmanbetov (1977) – General Consul of Kazakhstan in St.Petersburg.

He is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Prior to taking his current post in May 2019 he served as Director of the Department for Eurasian Integration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.


