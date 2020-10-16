October 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of October.

Bayangali Alimzhanov (born in 1954) – a poet, writer, playwright, satirist, director, screenwriter, actor and TV host, only person in Kazakhstan preforming the Kyrgyz epos Manas.

Born in the village of Stepnyak, Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in the Kazakh language and literature in 1977.

Throughout his professional life, Alimzhanov took up different posts, including a research associate at the Mukanov Museum, reporter at Leninshil zhas, contributor to Kitap zharshysy, Kazakh adebietu newspapers. He also worked as a master of the stage at the Kussainov regional Kazkah music and drama theatre, director and artistic director at the Film Studio Pan Nurmagambet in Kokshetau city. He also written and directed several films and documentaries.

Amanzhol Alpysbayev (born in 1971) – the deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region.

Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Almaty Technological University to be an engineer technologist in 2002, the Karaganda University of Economics, majoring in economics in 2004.

Throughout his career, he held different positions. He took up his latest post in July 2019.

Baurzhan Dossmanbetov (born in 1977) – a General Consul of Kazakhstan in the city of Saint Petersburg.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University in 1999, the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan in 2001.

His career began as a leading specialist of the consular service department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in 2001. He later worked as an attaché, third secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic, second secretary of the pan-European cooperation department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He served as a Minister Counsellor of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan between 2012 and 2017, and headed the Eurasian Integration Department of the Foreign Ministry in 2017-2019.

He took up his latest position in May 2019.