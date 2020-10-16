Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

October 16. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 October 2020, 08:00
October 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of October.

Bayangali Alimzhanov (born in 1954) – a poet, writer, playwright, satirist, director, screenwriter, actor and TV host, only person in Kazakhstan preforming the Kyrgyz epos Manas.

Born in the village of Stepnyak, Kokchetavsk region, he graduated from the Philological Faculty of the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in the Kazakh language and literature in 1977.

Throughout his professional life, Alimzhanov took up different posts, including a research associate at the Mukanov Museum, reporter at Leninshil zhas, contributor to Kitap zharshysy, Kazakh adebietu newspapers. He also worked as a master of the stage at the Kussainov regional Kazkah music and drama theatre, director and artistic director at the Film Studio Pan Nurmagambet in Kokshetau city. He also written and directed several films and documentaries.

Amanzhol Alpysbayev (born in 1971) – the deputy governor of West Kazakhstan region.

Born in Turgay region, he graduated from the Almaty Technological University to be an engineer technologist in 2002, the Karaganda University of Economics, majoring in economics in 2004.

Throughout his career, he held different positions. He took up his latest post in July 2019.

Baurzhan Dossmanbetov (born in 1977) – a General Consul of Kazakhstan in the city of Saint Petersburg.

He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University in 1999, the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan in 2001.

His career began as a leading specialist of the consular service department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in 2001. He later worked as an attaché, third secretary of the Kazakh Embassy in the Czech Republic, second secretary of the pan-European cooperation department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He served as a Minister Counsellor of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan between 2012 and 2017, and headed the Eurasian Integration Department of the Foreign Ministry in 2017-2019.

He took up his latest position in May 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches