October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 16.

EVENTS

1940 – The Abai Semipalatinsk State Historic and Cultural, Literary-Memorial Museum-Reserve opens.

1991 – The Law on the election of the Kazakh SSR President is signed.

2007 – Kazakhstan, Iran, and Azerbaijan sign an agreement on the construction of a railroad line.

2016 – Kazakh film Oliara (Off-season) wins the prize at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

2017 –Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the President Almaty Union chessplayers Cup-2.

2019 – The ceremony of signing of an agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Council to join the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) takes place.

2019 – Ust-Kamenogorsk hosts the ceremony of delivery of the first batch of low-enriched uranium to the IAEA Law Enrichment Bank in Kazakhstan.

2021 – Kazakhstan and Kiribati issue a joint statement supporting positive commitments within the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons during the first session of the UNGA First Committee on the occasion of 30 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site.



