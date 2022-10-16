Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline
October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
16 October 2022, 07:00

October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 16.

EVENTS

1940 – The Abai Semipalatinsk State Historic and Cultural, Literary-Memorial Museum-Reserve opens.

1991 – The Law on the election of the Kazakh SSR President is signed.

2007 – Kazakhstan, Iran, and Azerbaijan sign an agreement on the construction of a railroad line.

2016 – Kazakh film Oliara (Off-season) wins the prize at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

2017 –Zhansaya Abdumalik wins the President Almaty Union chessplayers Cup-2.

2019 – The ceremony of signing of an agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Council to join the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) takes place.

2019 – Ust-Kamenogorsk hosts the ceremony of delivery of the first batch of low-enriched uranium to the IAEA Law Enrichment Bank in Kazakhstan.

2021 – Kazakhstan and Kiribati issue a joint statement supporting positive commitments within the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons during the first session of the UNGA First Committee on the occasion of 30 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk Test Site.


Related news
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Read also
Iran Book Week; time to accompany the kindest friend
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing
November 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
November 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair kicks off
5th CIIE attracts 145 countries, regions, int'l organizations
November 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Demand for e-books grows three-fold during pandemic: 12th SIBF Publishers Conference
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive