October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 16.

EVENTS

1940 - The Semipalatinsk state historical and cultural, literature and memorial museum reserve of the great poet, founder of the Kazakh written literature, enlightener, composer, Abay Kunanbayev, opens in Kazakhstan.

1972 - The Zhautykov republican specialized physics and mathematics school for gifted children is established in Almaty. Its aim is to detect gifted children in maths and physics from all over the country and develop their skills further.

1991 - The Law on Election of the President of the Kazakh SSR is signed. On December 1, 1991 the first nationwide elections of the President of Kazakhstan took place.

2007 - Kazakhstan, Iran and Azerbaijan sign an agreement on construction of the branch railway line running from Kazakhstan to Iran through Turkmenistan en route Uzen-Gyzylgaya-Bereket-Etrek-Gorgan. The document was signed at the Summit of the Caspian Littoral States in Tehran by Presidents of the said countries.

2015 - Kazakhstan National Bank releases anniversary gold and silver coins of the Lunar Calendar and Flora and Fauna of Kazakhstan series.

2016 – Oliara (Off-Season, 2016) feature film by Kazakhstani film director Yelzat Yeskendir is awarded at the Busan International Film Festival held in South Korea.

2017 – The President Almaty Union Chess Players Cup-2 is held in Almaty. Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik wins top honors.

2019 – Kazakhstan and Council of Europe sign the agreement on the country’s accession to the Group of States against Corruption (French: groupe d'États contre la corruption, GRECO).

2019 – The first batch of low-enriched uranium is delivered to the IAEA Bank of low enriched uranium in Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

2020 – Kazakhstan receives unique archives materials about participation of Kazakhstanis in the WWII in 1941-1945.

2020 – Al Farabi Encyclopedia in Kazakh is published for the first time ever.