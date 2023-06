October 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 16.

World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated every year around the world on 16 October in honor of the date of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 1945. The day is celebrated widely by many other organizations concerned with food security, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

World Bread Day

World Bread Day is an international observance celebrated on October 16 every year. It was initiated by the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC). The observance is dedicated to a staple food that has been of important around the world since the dawn of agriculture. Bread is one of the oldest prepared foods. It is possible that people used starch extract from the roots of plants to cook a primitive form of flatbread as early as 30,000 years ago. Grains became the mainstay of making bread with the dawn of Neolithic age. The ancient Egyptians are believed to be the first to use yeast to leaven the dough.

World Anesthesia Day

World Anesthesia Day commemorates the first successful demonstration of ether anesthesia on October 16, 1846. This ranks as one of the most significant events in the history of medicine and took place at the Massachusetts General Hospital, home of the Harvard School of Medicine.

1940 - The Semipalatinsk state historical and cultural, literary and memorial museum reserve of the great poet, founder of the Kazakh handwritten literature, enlightener, composer Abay Kunanbayev is unveiled.

1972 - The Zhautykov republican specialized physics and mathematics school for gifted children is established in Almaty.

1991 - The Law on Election of the President of Kazakh SSR is signed.

2007 - Kazakhstan, Iran and Azerbaijan sign an agreement on construction of the branch railway line running from Kazakhstan to Iran through Turkmenistan en route Uzen-Gyzylgaya-Bereket-Etrek-Gorgan.

2015 - Kazakhstan's National Bank releases anniversary gold and silver coins of Lunar Calendar and Flora and Fauna of Kazakhstan series.

2017 - The President Almaty Union Chess Players Cup-2 held in Almaty. Kazakhstan's Zhansaya Abdumalik wins top honors.