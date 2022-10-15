15 October 2022, 08:00
October 15. Today's Birthdays
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of October.
Saken Seifullin (1894-1938) - writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, poet, screenwriter, prominent statesman.
Abu Sarsenbayev (1905-1995) - poet, journalist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, veteran of the Great Patriotic War.
Zhayik Bekturov (1912-1998) – writer, translator, journalist, member of the SSR and Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, member of the geographical society.
Sain Muratbekov (1936-2007) – writer, journalist, Mukhtar Auezov Prize laureate, State Prize laureate, Tarlan independent prize laureate.
Myrzabek Rysbekov (1958) – Rector of the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy.
Gulssara Arystankulova (1971) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France.
