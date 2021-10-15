Go to the main site
    October 15. Today's Birthdays

    15 October 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of October.

    NAMES

    Saken Seifullin (1894-1938) is the writer, one of the founders of modern Kazakh literature, poet, playwright, leading public figure.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the city college in Akmolinsk and Omsk teacher’s training college.

    In 1914 he became one of the heads of the first cultural society of Kazakh youth Birlik (Unity) in Omsk which propagated cultural and scientific achievements. In April 1917 he created Zhas Kazakh (Young Kazakh) social-political and cultural society.

    Theatres, schools, libraries, streets are named after Saken Seifullin in Kazakhstan. The Saken Seifullin Memorial Museum opened in Tselinograd in 1985.

    Abu Sarsenbayev (1905-1995) is the poet, journalist, people’s artis of Kazakhstan, WWII participant.

    He was born in Atyrau region.

    His works are translated into Russian, Ukrainian, Estonian, Tajik, Turkmen, Bulgarian and other languages. He also translated the works of Pushkin, Lermontov, Nekrasov into Kazakh.

    Zhaik Bekturov (1912-1998) is thew writer, translator, member of the Writers’ Union of USSR and Kazakhstan, member of the geographic society.

    Born in Akmola region he studied in rural schools.

    He was the first to made public about those who died in historical repressions, namely Akhmet Baiturssynov, Magzhan Zhumabayev, Zhusipbek Aimautov, and others. In his Tanba novel, poems and stories he wrote about the years spent in Stalin camps, hardships, and cruelty.

    Sain Muratbekov (1936-2007) is the soviet Kazakh writer, journalist, laureate of Auezzov Literature Award, laureate of Tarlan independent prize.

    Born in Taldy-Korgan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    His works are translated into Russian, Uzbek, Tatar, Ukrainian, Belorussian, Georgian, Azerbaijani, Lithuanian and Arabic.

    Rustem Nurpeissov (1971) is the member of the Account Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget of Kazakhstan.

    Born in today’s Akmola region is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been working since June 2021.

    Birthdays
