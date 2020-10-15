October 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of October.

Saken Seifullin (1894-1938) – a Kazakh writer, one of the founders of the contemporary Kazakh literature, poet, playwright and prominent statesman.

Born in the winter village of Karashilik Agadyrsk now Shetskiy, Karaganda region, he graduated from the Nildinsk Russia-Kazakh school, primary parochial school, Akmola City College and Omsk Teacher’s Seminary.

In 1914, Seifullin became one of the heads of the first cultural and educational society of Kazakh youth called Birlilk (Unity) in Omsk, advocating against Tsar oppression, promoting culture and science among Kazakh people.

In April of 1927, he created the public and political and cultural society Zhas Kazakh (Young Kazakh).

In June of 1917, he started contributing to Tirshilik (Life) newspaper.

He also worked for Yenbekshi Kazakh newspaper, the Kyzyl Kazakhstan magazine. During the 3rd session of the Councils of Kazakhstan in 1922, he was elected chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic.

Saken Seifullin became the first Kazakh writer to be awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor.

Many streets, theatres, schools, and libraries bear Seifullin’s name in Kazakhstan.

Abu Sarsenbayev (1905-1995) – a Kazakh poet, journalist, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, Patriotic War veteran.

Born in the village of Zhanashol, Kurmangazinsk district, Atyrau region. Throughout his professional life, he worked as an editor on Turksib newspaper, director of the Kazakh State Publishing House. Between 1942 and 1947, he joined the Soviet Army. His first poem came out in 1937. He penned collections of poems, plays. He is also the author of collections of military novels and essays. His works were translated to Russia, Ukrainian, Estonian, Tajik, Turkmen, Bulgarian and other languages.

Zhaik Bekturov (1912-1998) – a Kazkah writer, translator, journalist, member of the Unions of Writers of the USSR and Kazakhstan, member of the Geographical Society. Born in the village of Kyzylagash, Aleseevsk district, Akmola region. He studied under the mullah, and then in rural schools. In 1928, he joined the Communist Youth League. Throughout his career, he took up different posts.

He worked as an editor for Lelinshil zhas newspaper; deputy department head for Sotsialistik Kazakhstan newspaper, editor for Kommunist newspaper. In 1958, he served as an executive secretary, chairman of the Karaganda branch of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan; became a member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan in 1959.

Sain Muratbekov (1936-2007) – a Soviet Kazakh writer, journalist, laureate of the Auezov prize, the State Award of Kazakhstan, Tarlan independent prize.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Faculty of journalism at the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1963, completed the higher literary courses at the Union of Writers of the USSR in Moscow in 1971, the courses of international writers at the Gorky Moscow Literature Institute.

Throughout his career, he worked for newspapers as a contributor, department head. In 1962 and 1972, he was a director of the Popular Literature Promotion Bureau of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan. Between 1977 and 1980, he worked as an editor-in-chief on Kazakh adebieti newspaper; secretary of the Board of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan in 1980-1984; director of the Zhazushy publishing house; second secretary of the Union of Writers of the Kazakh SSR in 1988 and 1991.

Saken Mussaibekov (born in 1967) – the Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan. Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute to be a mining engineer, the Kazakh State Academy of Management, majoring in international economics.

Throughout his career, he worked as an assistant of the Chairman of the Majilis, advisor to the state revenue minister of Kazakhstan, director of the administrative department of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, deputy director-general of Kazakhavtodor, head of the staff of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, vice minister of transport and communication of Kazakhstan, vice-minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan (2015-2019), director-general of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan (2019-2020).



