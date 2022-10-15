October 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 15th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 15.

DATES

Global Handwashing Day is on October 15 to motivate and mobilize people around the world to improve their handwashing habits.

International Day of Rural Women is marked on October 15 each year. The day is proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in February 2008. It aims at recognizing the role women play in the development of agriculture and rural areas as well as increasing food safety and eradicating poverty.

Breast Health Day is on 15 October to inform women of all ages that lifestyle factors play an important role in the prevention and recurrence of breast cancer as well as the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

EVENTS

1999 – The memorial complex to two Kazakh heroes Karasay and Agintay is unveiled in the village of Madeniyet, Aiyrtausk district, North Kazakhstan region.

1999 – The statue to Muhammad Haidar Dughlat is installed in Turar Ryskulov village, Tulbubassk district, South Kazakhstan region.

2005 – The National Bank of Kazakhstan puts into circulation the commemorative coin to mark the 60 years of the United Nations.

2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the UNESCO Executive Council from the Asia-Pacific region for 4 years during the 35th UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

2012 – Kazpost receives the B-level certificate of quality control recognizing the company’s reforms at the 25th Universal Postal Union Congress held in Doha, Qatar.

2016 – A memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation is signed between the Astana International Financial Center and Nasdaq,Inc in New York.

2019 – The full animation movie Muzbalak telling the story of taming an eagle by a human and friendship based on trust between the bird and its master wins in the nomination for the Best Animation Movie by the German Institute for Animated Films (DIAF) at the 24th International Film Festival for children and youth audience Schlingel.

2020 – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the ceremony of opening of the monument Uly akyn Abai uldarymen depicting Abai and his sons Akylbek and Turagul.

2021 – Kazakhstan is elected a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-24 during the 76th session of the UNGA.



