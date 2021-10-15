October 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 15th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 15.

DATES

Global Handwashing Day is celebrated each year on October 15 as a way to increase awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives

National Mammography Day is a part of Breast Cancer Awareness month and is celebrated on the third Friday of October every year.

The UN International Day of Rural Women is held on every October 15 to recognizes «the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.»

The White Cane Safety Day is observedon October 15 annually celebrating the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired.

EVENTS

2009 – At the 35th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris Kazakhstan joins the Executive Board from the Asia-Pacific region for four years during the elections to the UNESCO governing bodies.

2012 – Kazpost is presented the B-level quality management certificate at the 25th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) bringing together over 1,500 reps from 192 countries in Doha, Qatar.

2014 – Kazakhstani Arman Chilmanov is given the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) Executive Committee member certificate by WTF President Dr. Chungwon Choue at the extraordinary meeting in Butan.

2016 – The memorandum of cooperation is signed between the AIFC and Nasdaq.Inc as part of the visit of AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov to the US.

2019 – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic speaking States during which he was awarded the Highest Order of the Turkic World.

2019 – The animated full-length film Muzbalak which tells a story of taming an eagle by a human and friendship based on mutual trust between the bird and its owner wins the Best Animated Film Prize of the German Institute for Animated Film (DIAF) at the 24th International Film Festival of Children and Youth Films Schlingel.

2020 – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in the ceremony of opening the monument Uly akyn Abai uldarymen depicting Abai with his sons Akylbai and Turagul in Semey city.