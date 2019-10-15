Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2019, 07:00
October 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 15th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 15.

2005 – The Kazakh National Bank puts into circulation a commemorative coin, dated to the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Organization.

2008 – Zhambyl region for the first time ever wordlwide produced the iodine-rich cereals.

2009 – Kazakhstan is elected to the UNESCO Executive Council from the Asia-Pacific Region for four years at the 35th session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

2016 – Kairat Kelimbetov, AIFC Governor, and President and CEO of Nasdaq Adena Friedman signed in New York a memo of understanding and cooperation.

