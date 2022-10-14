October 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of October.

NAMES

Khamit Yergaliyev (1916-1997) – poet, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR.

The Atyrau region native graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Yergaliyev penned around 30 poetry books, translated the works of Lord Byron, Pushkin, Lermontov, Nekrasov, and Gamzatov into the Kazakh language. He published the Shakespearean sonnets in a book, took part in the translation of the Kyrgyz epic poem Manas, Karakalpak epic Kyryk kyz.





Uzakbai Karabalin (1947) – prominent Statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region, he graduated from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

Between 2013 and 2014 he worked as Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan. In 2014 and 2016 he was the First Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan. In 2016 he joined the Kazenergy Association as Deputy Chairman.





Roza Mukanova (1964) – playwright, scriptwriter, laureate of the Alash international literary prize.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, she graduated from the journalism faculty at the Kazakh State University.

Throughout her professional career, she worked at the literature and art department of the Central Museum, held a post of a senior editor of the Translation Board of the Union of Writers, responsible person of the Ministry of Information.

She is the author of a number of short stories and dramatic works.

Darkhan Kaletayev (1972) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ukraine and Moldova.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the East Kazakhstan State University, National Higher Public Administration School under the Kazakh President.

In 2019, he worked as First Deputy Head of the Office of the Kazakh President.

He took up his recent post in 2020.



Serikkali Brekeshev (1972) – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar city, he graduated from the Yessenov Aktau Polytechnic Institute.

His previous job was the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.









Altai Rakhimbetov (1973) – head of Bostandyk district of Almaty city.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he gradated from the Ust-Kamenogorsk Energy College, Ust-Kamenogorsk Construction and Road Institute.



