October 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of October.

NAMES

Kazakhstani poet, writer and laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR Khamit YERGALIYEV was born in 1916 in Atyrau region and passed away in 1997. He was a participant of the Great Patriotic War.He is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career he worked for Kazakh newspapers and for the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. His first poems were published in 1936 by the Atyrau regional newspaper. He is also renowned for translating works of Alexander Pushkin, Mikhail Lermontov, Rassul Gamzatov and even Shakespeare into Kazakh.

Prominent statesman and political figure of Kazakhstan Uzakbai KARABALIN was born in 1947 in Atyrau. He is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry. He mainly worked in the oil and gas industry and held post in Kazakhstani oil and gas companies, namely Kazakhoil, KazTransGas, KazMunaiGas and more.

Playwright, writer, laureate of the Alash International Literary Prize Roza MUKANOVA was born in 1964 in East Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Kazakh State University (now the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). He used to work at the Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, and the Ministry of Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and simultaneously penned novels and plays in the Kazakh language.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine with the concurrent accreditation to Moldova Darkhan KALETAYEV was born in 1972 in East Kazakhstan region. Kaletayev is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University and the National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan. Throughout his career, he held many posts, the most notable include the deputy of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, head of the Prime Minister’s Office and the First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Ukraine in February 2020.

Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serikkali BREKESHEV was born in 1972 in Pavlodar city. He is a graduate of the Yessenov Aktau Polytechnical Institute. For many years Mr. Brekeshev worked for oil and gas companies, including KazTransGas. He took up his recent post in March 2020.

Akim (head) of the Bostandyk district of Almaty city Altai RAKHIMBAYEV was born in 1973 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Ust-Kamenogorsk Power Engineering College and the Construction and Road Institute of Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was designated to his recent post in September 2018.

