October 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 14th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 14.

EVENTS

1939 – Zhambyl region is founded in the south of Kazakhstan with the city of Taraz as its administrative center. It consists of ten districts, one city of regional and three cities of district subordinance.

1994 – A monument to poet Saken Seifullin is unveiled in the Kazakh capital to mark his 100th anniversary.

1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes a signatory to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. The country ratifies the document on July 7, 1997.

2002 – Then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev takes part in the capsule laying ceremony to kick off the construction of Astana International Airport.

2011 – The Stella of Peace monument is unveiled in the city of Semey following the international forum for a nuclear-free world. The monument is dedicated to the victims of nuclear tests.

2014 – Documents written in the Latin-based Kazakh script dating back to 1930s and related to Kazakh public figure and writer Saken Seifullin are discovered in Greece.

2015 – Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov hands over the national flag that he took with him into space to then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2016 – The first batch of export oil extracted at the Kashagan oilfield is released.

2016 – The capital of Egypt hosts the unveiling ceremony of the statue to prominent Kazakh poet, writer and enlightener Abai. It is installed at one of the most beautiful sites in Cairo, the Freedom and Friendship Park.

2017 – A bronze sculpture to the legendary Kazakh band Dos Mukasan is installed in the retro park of Atyrau city.

2019 – Kazakhstani Meruert Kamalidenova wins gold at the World Youth Chess Championship in India. She outperforms 82 U14 female chess players from 42 countries of the world.

2020 – Presentation of ‘Book of Words’ by great Abai in the Portuguese language is held at the National Library of Portugal.

2020 – PIK100FM radio station together with Dimash Latvia Dears fan club declares October 2020 as the month of Dimash Kudaibergen in Latvia.



