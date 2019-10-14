Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
October 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Alzhanova Raushan
14 October 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 14th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 14.

EVENTS1939 - Zhambyl region is established. 1994 - Kazakhstan signs the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, ratifying it in 1997.

2002 - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev partakes in the ceremony of laying a capsule symbolizing the start of realization of the Astana International Airport construction project.2011 - An opening of the new monument, Stella of Peace, takes place as a final accord of the international forum For a Nuclear-free World held in Kazakhstan bringing together representatives from 30 states of the world.2014 – The documents written in Latin characters dated back to 1930 concerning Kazakh writer Saken Seifullin is found in Greece.

2015 – Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov hands the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the state flag of Kazakhstan carried into space to fly around the Earth more than 150 times. 2016 - The first batch of Kashagan export crude shipped in 2016 up to 7,700 tons produced as part of pre-commissioning for the CPC pipeline transportation system.

2017 - Atyrau unveils a sculptural composition to the fabulous vocal-instrumental ensemble Dos Mukassan.

