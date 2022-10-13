13 October 2022, 08:00

October 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of October.

NAMES

– a Kazakh director, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited art worker of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, the State Institute of Theatre Art.

Between 1939 and 1944 and 1948 and 1951, he worked as a stage director at the Kazakh Drama Theatre. He also was an artistic director and stage director at the Children’s and Youth Theatre, at the Karaganda, Atyrau and Zhambyl Drama Theatres. From 1939 and 1944, he worked as a teacher at the Almaty Theatre School and the Almaty Institute of Art. In 1975, he became a professor.

– a composer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited cultural figure of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize in Kazakhstan.

The Almaty region native graduated from the Almaty Conservatory.

Throughout his career, Beisenov took up different positions including a musical teacher, artistic director.

He hugely contributed to the development of Kazakh pop music. He also penned music for plays, films.

– a director of the Economics Institute of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute to become an economist in 1981.

– EEC Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in economics in 1985.

His career started as a teacher at the political and economic department of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. In 1988 and 1992, he first worked as an assistant, then a senior teacher and assistant professor at the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 1998 and 1999, he served as a deputy governor of Zhambyl region. In the years 2007 and 2008, he acted as a head of the Prime Minister’s Office. In 2013, he became the First Deputy Prime Minister and in 2016, he became the Kazakh Prime Minister. Until 2022, he was the Mayor of the city of Almaty.

– Chairman of the Judicial Chamber on Civil Cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in the city of Irtyshsk, Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Dulati Taraz State University.

Daniyar Abulgazin (1969) – Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata, he graduated from the Dzherzhinsky High School of the State Security Committee, Kazakh national technical University.

– General Director of the Media Holding Atameken Business, member of the Ulttyq Qurultai.

The Almaty native, he graduated from the Kazakh State Medical University to become a doctor, the Faculty of Law of the Kazakh National Law Academy, had the International Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from HEC Paris.

– governor of Kyzylorda region.

Born in Kyzyl-Orda region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.