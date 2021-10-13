October 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of October.

Kazakh director, teacher, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Honored Art Worker of Kazakhstan Askar (Aliaskar) TOKPANOV (1915-1994) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute and the State Institute of Theater Art. Between 1939 and 1944 and 1948 and 1951, Tokpanov was a stage director at the Kazakh Drama Theater. Later he worked as an artistic director and stage director at the Children’s and Youth Theater, at the Karaganda, Atyrau and Zhambyl Drama Theaters. From 1939 and 1944, he taught at the Almaty Theater School and the Almaty Institute of Art. In 1975, Tokpanov became its professor.

Composer, People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, honored cultural figure of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize in Kazakhstan Asset BEISEUOV (1938-1996) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Almaty Conservatory. During his career, Beiseuov held different posts, from a teacher of music to an artistic director at the cultural center. He greatly contributed to the development of the Kazakh popular music by composing music for plays and films.

Director of the Economics Institute of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azimkhan SATYBALDIN was born in 1959 in Dzhambul region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute. Throughout his career he worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazAgroInnovation JSC and at many other places. He was appointed to his recent post in 2015.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bakytzhan SAGINTAYEV was born in 1963 in Dzhambul region. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University in 1985. He started his career as a teacher at the political and economic department of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. Three years after graduation he started working as an assistant and then a senior teacher and assistant professor at the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was designated the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region between 1998 and 1999. Between 2007 and 2008, he headed the Prime Minister’s Office. In 2013, he was named the First Deputy Prime Minister and three years later he became the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up the posts of the mayor of Almaty city in June 2019.

Executive Director of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Fund Kanat DZHUMABAYEV was born in 1965. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. For the first time Dzhumabayev joined the Fund back in 2016. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2020.

Chairman of the Karaganda regional court Nurserik SHARIPOV was born in 1965 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Dulati Taraz State University. He dedicated his career to working at courts and in legal sphere. He was designated to his recent post in 2019.

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar ABULGAZIN was born in 1969 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB and the Kazakh National Technical University. Throughout his career Mr. Abulgazin worked for Kazakh ministries and companies, including the Ministry of Finance and Kazakhoil, KazMunaiGas and Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund. He took up his recent post in January 2019.

Deputy Head of the Law-Enforcement System Department of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Azamat AKHMETOV was born in 1974 in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute of the Order of the Red Banner of Labor and the Kunayev Humanitarian University. For many years he worked at the Ministry of Finance. He was appointed to his recent post in August 2020.

General Director of Atameken Business Channelandmember of the National Council for Public Trust under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat SAKHARIYANOV was born in 1975 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kazakh State Medical University, the Kazakh National Law Academy, and earned Executive Master’s degree at HEC Paris. Throughout his career Mr. Sakhariyanov worked for Khabar Agency JSC, KazMedia Center LLP and Atameken Business Channel. He took up his recent post in August 2020.

Head of the regional development department of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybek NALIBAYEV was born in 1976 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Legal University. Throughout his career he mainly worked for oil companies and in the administration of Kyzylorda city as well as Kyzylorda region. Prior to taking up his recent post in April 2021 he served as the akim (mayor) of Kyzylorda city.

