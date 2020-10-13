October 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of October.

Askar Tokpanov (1915-1994) – a Kazakh director, teacher, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited art worker of Kazakhstan. Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Kazakh Pedagogical Institute, the State Institute of Theatre Art.

Between 1939 and 1944 and 1948 and 1951, he worked as a stage director at the Kazakh Drama Theatre. He also was an artistic director and stage director at the Children’s and Youth Theatre, at the Karaganda, Atyrau and Zhambyl Drama Theatres. From 1939 and 1944, he worked as a teacher at the Almaty Theatre School and the Almaty Institute of Art. In 1975, he became a professor.

Asset Beiseuov (1938-1996) – a composer, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, merited cultural figure of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize in Kazakhstan.

The Almaty region native graduated from the Almaty Conservatory.

Throughout his career, Beisenov took up different positions including a musical teacher, artistic director.

He hugely contributed to the development of Kazakh pop music. He also penned music for plays, films.

Azimkhan Satybaldin (born in 1959) – a director of the Economics Institute of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute to become an economist in 1981.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev (born in 1963) – the Mayor of the city of Almaty. Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in economics in 1985.

His career started as a teacher at the political and economic department of the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. In 1988 and 1992, he first worked as an assistant, then a senior teacher and assistant professor at the Kirov Kazakh State University. Between 1998 and 1999, he served as a deputy governor of Zhambyl region. In the years 2007 and 2008, he acted as a head of the Prime Minister’s Office. In 2013, he became the First Deputy Prime Minister and in 2016, he became the Kazakh Prime Minister.

He has been the Mayor of Almaty since June 2019.

Kanat Dzhumabayev (born in 1965) – an executive director of the First President Fund. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

His took up his latest position in January 2020.

Kanat Sakhariyanov (born in 1975) – a member of the National Public Trust Board under the Kazakh President, Director-General of Atameken Business Channel.

The Almaty native, he graduated from the Kazakh State Medical University to become a doctor, the Faculty of Law of the Kazakh National Law Academy, had the International Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from HEC Paris.

He has been serving as Director-General of Atameken Business Channel since August 2020.