October 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 13th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 13.

DATES

World Thrombosis Day (WTD) observed on October 13 is an initiative spearheaded by the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) to raise awareness about the prevalence of blood clots and the actions individuals can take to mitigate their risk of this disease.

The International Day for Disaster Reduction is held every 13 October. The day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face

EVENTS

1995 – The Diabetes Association is set up in Kazakhstan.

1999 – The Atomic Energy Committee of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan is set up.

2014 –Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan to the UN Kairat Abdrakhmanov at the time and Permanent Representatives of Togo to the UN Kodjo Menan sign the joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between the countries.

2015 – The opening of the historic landmark of national significance – the archeological park Ancient Taraz takes place.

2017 – Kazinform International News Agency and the Business Year (TBY) – one of the leading research firms and publishers of annual economic resources on national economies sign the MoC.

2018 – Kazakhstani canoeist Diyas Bakhraddin wins gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics with the result of 1:54.66.

2020 – The Abai Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture is opened at the National Library of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

2021 – Kazakh golfer Rivekka Jumagulova wins at the Pat Lesser - Harbottle Invitational tournament in Seattle.



