October 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 13th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 13.

DATES

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was proclaimed by a resolution of the UN General Assembly in 1989. The day was first marked in different countries of the world in 1990. The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction has become one of the important tools that contribute to building a culture of disaster risk reduction. Such a day is intended to increase the preparedness of all countries for possible natural or man-made disasters.

EVENTS

1929 – The first radio program airs live in North Kazakhstan region.

1950 – A settlement Arkalyk which later will turn into the center of Turgai region is formed in Kostanay region.

1995 - Kazakhstan's Diabetic Association is founded in the country. In 1996, it joins the International Diabetic Federation uniting 176 countries of the world.

1999 - Nuclear power industry committee of the Kazakh Energy, Industry and Trade Ministry is established.

2010 - Kazakhstan's silver coin called Tiger is awarded 'The most beautiful coin' and 'The most technologically advanced coin' awards at the 26th conference of Mint Directors Conference held in Canberra.

2014 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Togo sign the joint communique on the establishment of the diplomatic relations in New York.

2015 - A historical monument and an archeological park Ancient Taraz is unveiled in Taraz city.

2017 - Kazinform International News Agency and The Business Year (TBY) sign a memorandum of cooperation to exchange content, prepare joint projects and events.

2018 - Dias Bakhraddin beats Uzbek Islomjon Abdusalomov in the men’s canoe sprint final of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics bringing Kazakhstan gold.