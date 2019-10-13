Go to the main site
    October 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 October 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 13th of October. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on October 13.

    EVENTS International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

    It was proclaimed in a resolution of the UN General Assembly in 1989. The holiday was first celebrated in different countries of the world in 1990. The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction has become one of the important tools that contribute to building a culture of disaster risk reduction. Such a day is intended to increase the preparedness of all countries for possible natural or man-made disasters.

    1995 - Kazakhstan's Diabetic Association is founded. In 1996 it joined the International Diabetic Federation uniting 176 states of the world.

    1999 - Nuclear power industry committee of the Kazakh Energy, Industry and Trade Ministry is established. 2010 - Kazakhstan's silver coin themed Tiger is awarded 'The most beautiful coin' and 'The most technologically advanced coin' awards at the 26th conference of Mint Directors Conference held in Canberra.

    2015 - Ancient Taraz archeological park, a historical monument, is unveiled in Taraz. 2016 - A solemn opening ceremony of the monument to great Kazakh poet, writer and enlightener Abai takes place in the capital of Egypt. 2017 - Kazinform International News Agency and The Business Year (TBY) sign a memorandum of cooperation.

    2018 - In the men’s canoe sprint final of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, Dias Bakhraddin beats Uzbekistan’s Islomjon Abdusalomov and brings Kazakhstan a gold medal.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    History of Kazakhstan
